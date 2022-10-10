Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

This is what happens when reel-life and real-life collide.

The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) had a bit of a reunion last Friday, October 7, when her TV mom, Catherine Bach (ex-Anita) spent some time with her Genoa City daughter and her son Caden. Bach posted a sweet photo with Egan to reveal that she was spending the day with her “darling Melissa, playing with baby Caden” and “watching them both grow up.”

Egan also shared the same photo on her official Instagram and after jumping into the comments under Bach’s post, she expressed, “Love you so much C.B.! Our nights together are everything.”

Egan’s castmates, Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), sent the ladies their love through heart emojis, as Days of Our Lives alum and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) made a cute pun and stated, “Looking fresh as a daisy!”

It’s no secret that Chelsea is having a hard time as of late… She’s still trying to come to terms with Rey’s death and is facing backlash from Connor and Johnny over the recent unveiling that Johnny is actually her biological son. Not to mention, Adam has seen his ex like this before and knows she’s slowly spiraling — and even Sharon has voiced her concern and suggested that Chelsea get some help to deal with her issues.

Now seems like the perfect time for Anita to make her way back to Genoa City. We’re not sure that she could give Chelsea the real help that she needs but there’s never been a lack for drama whenever hurricane Anita blows into town — and maybe seeing her strong mama in action could give Chelsea the confidence she needs in order to take control of her life once again.

