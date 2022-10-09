Credit: CBS screenshot

Nate and Elena’s future is on the line.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 10 – 14, Nate begs Elena to come home to him. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After learning Nate planned on selling out Devon and Lily’s plan to take Chancellor-Winters public, Elena was stunned at how far Nate’s ambition, and drive to be CEO, had pushed him. Elena realized they needed a break, and moved out and into a hotel for the time being.

After running into Devon, Elena opened up partially to him that she no longer recognized Nate, who had been overtaken by this hunger for power. However, she didn’t sell Nate out, by letting Devon know that Nate was basically selling him out to Victoria Newman.

In a preview of what’s to come, Elena tells Nate that the man she’s been holding onto is not the man standing in front of her. Nate responds that they are stronger united than they are apart. They kiss, and he cries that she’s all he has left, and begs her to come back home. Elena answers, “I don’t know Nate.”

Elena is all he has left? Could Nate have finally come clean with Devon and Lily about selling them out? Watch a second preview in which Nate appears to confess all to them.

What do you think fans? Is it time Elena and Nate call it quits? Do you want to see Elena and Devon give things another try?

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube