Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour.

On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.

“I love you, Chet. My heart is broken,” he added. “I will miss you forever.”

What happened? “Chet went in for a simple procedure,” the Young & Restless leading man explained, “and had an adverse reaction the anesthesia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rory_gibson

Seeing Gibson’s post, his soap peers were quick to offer their support. “Oh my gosh,” wrote Courtney Hope (Sally), “I’m so sorry.” On-screen mom Sharon Case (Sharon) seconded that emotion with Sean Dominic (Nate) offering “my condolences, man.”

More: WTH happened to Young & Restless alum?

“What a sweet pup,” Jason Thompson (Billy) observed with Annika Noelle — Hope from The Bold and the Beautiful — adding, “Here’s to Chet.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

At least Gibson might be able to distract himself a little bit from his loss with work. Young & Restless does have Noah positioned to be the man in the middle of a messy love triangle with old flame Audra and new one Allie. And as we all know, on a soap, the messier, the better. Catch up on the relationship status of all the show’s couples in the below photo gallery.