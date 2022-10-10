Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour.
On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
“I love you, Chet. My heart is broken,” he added. “I will miss you forever.”
What happened? “Chet went in for a simple procedure,” the Young & Restless leading man explained, “and had an adverse reaction the anesthesia.”
Seeing Gibson’s post, his soap peers were quick to offer their support. “Oh my gosh,” wrote Courtney Hope (Sally), “I’m so sorry.” On-screen mom Sharon Case (Sharon) seconded that emotion with Sean Dominic (Nate) offering “my condolences, man.”
“What a sweet pup,” Jason Thompson (Billy) observed with Annika Noelle — Hope from The Bold and the Beautiful — adding, “Here’s to Chet.”
At least Gibson might be able to distract himself a little bit from his loss with work. Young & Restless does have Noah positioned to be the man in the middle of a messy love triangle with old flame Audra and new one Allie. And as we all know, on a soap, the messier, the better.