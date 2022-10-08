Credit: CBS screenshot

Devon realizes Nate has a bone to pick with him still.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 10 – 14, Billy fumes over Chelsea’s latest move. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After telling Nate that they needed to take a break from one another, Elana moved into a hotel as he felt Nate’s job had brought out a power-hungry side of him which she didn’t like. She later cried to Devon that Nate had lost his center, but stopped short of telling him what Nate had been up to. Namely, trying to take over as CEO of Chancellor-Winters. Coming up, Nate says to Devon and Lily, “I haven’t been operating in good faith.” Lily asks, “Why would you do something like that?” Devon interjects, “This is about you and me, isn’t it?” Can this family be put back together before it’s too late?

Chelsea finally told Connor that his cousin Johnny was actually his brother, and she had to give him up because she couldn’t raise him. Connor took the news poorly, fearing Chelsea didn’t want to be his mother anymore. Chelsea turned to Billy for help fearing she’d ruined her relationship with both her sons. He tried to help her, but being her own worst enemy, Chelsea arranged to run into Johnny in the park. Needless to say it didn’t go well with the boy yelling, “You are not my mom!” Next week, Billy confronts Chelsea about camping out in the park to ambush Johnny.

Before crashing Summer and Kyle’s vow renewal ceremony in a helicopter, Tucker McCall snuck into Diane’s room to visit her, revealing himself to be the mystery person who has been helping her. He also made it clear he was in town to make amends to Ashley, wanting some of that forgiveness she’s gotten. However, Phyllis and Nikki had already connected Tucker to Diane. Victor also questioned Tucker’s real agenda, and it was curious he would return just as Chancellor-Winters was going public. Tucker finally comes face to face with Ashley this week and tells her, “I’ve dreamt of this day for a long time.” Ashley replies, “Please spare me the compliments and the pretty speeches. Why are you really here, Tucker?”

What do you think fans? Is Tucker up to no good as always? Or is he really back to make amends to Ashley and his family?

