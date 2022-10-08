Credit: Johnny Vy/CBS via Getty Images

You know what they say about all work and no play…

Those who missed The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) in the Sunday, October 2, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths will have another chance to see the former daytime fave in action on Sunday, October 8, at 1 pm. Not only did King make a new movie, she made “a bestie at the same time.”

Ahead of its premiere, the actress shared a photo of her character Nikki, along with her co-star Rhiannon Fish as Nora, as well as a video of Fish, her new “bestie,” in the hair and makeup chair being filmed with the aid of a funny face and voice filter. “I don’t want it,” Fish stated then clarified that she wasn’t talking to Selena, who’d been doing her hair. As others could be heard laughing, Fish continued, “Whatever’s on my face, I don’t want it.”

King was clearly having some fun behind the scenes and Fish quickly jumped into the comments under the post and shared, “Oh my God, not Selena thinking I was talking to her. I hated that split second of my life. I also hated that tiny room,” then expressed to King, “I love you so much.”

More: Photos, former Bold & Beautiful fave ties the knot

Michelle Stafford, who played King’s former on-screen Genoa City mom Phyllis, sent the girls a big high-five and shouted, “Yes!” while fans stated that they couldn’t wait to see the movie and some even voiced just how much they miss King on the CBS soap.

We look forward to seeing more of King’s movies on Hallmark and fans can expect to see her in a new Countdown to Christmas romance this holiday season, as well as other soap stars in their own features.

And if we could pick a leading man for King’s future characters, it would be any of the 10 Hallmark hotties included in the photo gallery below.