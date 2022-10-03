Credit: Pool Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When something good is ahead, there’s no time like the present to begin celebrating with the world.

This year is slowly winding down but 2023 is going to bring something big for the cast and crew of The Young and the Restless. In fact, March 23, will mark the CBS soap’s 50th anniversary on air and veteran actress Sharon Case (Sharon) found a way to start the celebrations early…

On Friday, September 30, Case shared a photo from the Crimson Lights set, dressed in a glittery gold gown, with a matching glittery gold 50 on the table before her. “Happy 50th anniversary to The Young and the Restless!” she cheered. “I am so honored to be a part of this great show!”

Fans and fellow daytime stars alike took to the comments to applaud the soap as it embarks toward its big milestone and Shasta243 stated, “Wow 50 years, five days a week and I’ve been watching since the beginning. Y&R you’ve been there for me through three babies, two divorces and getting my degree. Thanks for always being there.”

Last week we brought our readers news that the CBS soap was going to be undergoing a change or two, which included an audio-only showcast that debuted last Friday. Not only that, we divulged who would be the perfect red-hot new romance for Case’s character — one that Sharon would never see coming!

Now that we’ve given fans a bit to look forward to, we’d love to hear what you want to see in 2023 for the #1 daytime drama. Share your wishes with us and other fans in the comment section.

