Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shares a Poignant Memory of a Beloved Castmate: ‘I Miss Him Every Day’
“If we could turn back time… right?
Over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford shared with her Instagram followers the picture that her cell shared with her — a picture that contained countless memories of Kristoff St. John, who passed away in 2019. “This just came up on my phone from 2016,” Phyllis’ portrayer began. “If we could turn back time…right?
View this post on Instagram
“I miss him every day at work,” she added. “This was when I was not on Young & Restless, I was on General Hospital [playing Nina], and I had lost touch with some folks at Young & Restless during that time. Not in a bad way, it’s just what happens when you don’t see each other every day. You can lose touch.”
More: Alum finds Young & Restless ‘hard to talk about’
You don’t have to, of course. It’s just that “you really need to make the effort to stay connected,” Stafford observed. “Kristoff always did. He made it a point to stay in touch with me. And I with him.”
When Stafford made her Young & Restless debut as Phyllis in 1994, St. John was already well-established as Neil. They then worked together for years, along the way becoming dear friends. “I loved him so much. I love him so much. That will never ever change,” Stafford said. “Always and forever. I just wanted to share it with you all.”
Reflect upon St. John’s incredible run as Neil in the below photo gallery full of memories of his star turn in Genoa City.