Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3), CBS

You won’t believe your ears! Or will you?

In case you hadn’t heard, The Young and the Restless is about to turn 50, and it’s undergoing a change or two! Don’t worry, they’re all good changes, like the hot new photos for the opening credits and expanding into bold new (or is that time-honored and tested?) directions!

More: Jess Walton spills all on her co-stars as she returns

What does that mean, you may be wondering? Our sister site Deadline reports that as Young & Restless kicks off the new season on Friday, September 30, it will also be kicking off an audio-only “showcast!”

Accessible online and streamable anywhere, the new format is something of an homage to the soap opera genre’s radio roots before the advent of television. While most folks around these days probably don’t remember any of those early sudsers, the most famous one was probably Guiding Light, which started on radio before moving onto television and lasting well into the new millennium.

As Steve Raizes, Paramount’s EVP of Podcasting and audio told Deadline, they’ve begun searching out, shows that share a deeply passionate fanbase translate well into the audio space.” It’s worked for podcast versions of The Daily Show and The Late Show, and when it comes to passionate fans, few shows can hold a candle to the most-watched soap for the last 35 years!

Take a listen to the teaser below, as Sharon Case (Sharon) introduces the new “podcast” version of the show and listen to clips from all your favorites from Victor and Nikki to Jack and Mariah. It truly does sound like a radio drama, and you could almost imagine listening to it while commuting to or from work, or maybe just sitting and relaxing on a rainy day, sitting back, closing our eyes and enjoying the goings-on in Genoa City.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>“We are thrilled to be launching The Young and the Restless as a showcast. As we continue to expand our podcast offerings, we find shows that share a deeply passionate fanbase translate well into the audio space,” said Steve Raizes, EVP of podcasting and audio for Paramount. “We’ve seen significant success with this strategy with The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show: Ears Edition and expect similar results with The Young and the Restless.”</p> <p> </p> <p>

Viewers (or is that listeners?) can listen to the showcast on any number of platforms like Spotify, Google Podcasts and Pandora. (Just note that while the link above will take you to a list of providers, the show won’t go live until September 30!)

With Young & Restless airing on CBS, streaming on Paramount+ and now launching an audio podcast to go with it, it’s 50th year certainly seems to be off to one heck of a start!

Get ready for the 50th year with our comprehensive photo gallery of where all of Young & Restless‘ couples stand.