“When I hugged you in that audition, I knew,” gushed the Young & Restless star.”

Melissa Ordway’s romantic message to Justin Gaston on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary began, “My best friend. My husband. My heart,” and it only got sweeter from there. The Young & Restless star, who has played Abby Newman since 2013, went on to honor the man she has shared “10 years, 2 babies, 2 weddings (one on tv) and a whole lot of laughs and tears and adventures” with, in a loving tribute on Thursday, September 22.

Declaring Gaston “the perfect husband,” Ordway thanked him for “always making me laugh, being the best dad and my best friend,” and proclaimed, “I love you more today than I did on the day I said ‘I do’.”

But the swoon-iest part of her post, which was complete with a slide show of beautiful memories, was undoubtedly when she recalled how the two met. Ordway reflected, “When I hugged you in that audition, I knew. I felt it. You were the one. I called my mom and said, ‘I’m in love’.” Our hearts!

Loads of her Young & Restess co-stars jumped into the comment section to wish the adorable couple a Happy Anniversary, including Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who enthused, “So beautiful!! Congratulations guys!!” and Greg Rikaart (Kevin), who teased, “Congrats you two beauties!! (Especially my Justin).”

Gaston shared a romantic anniversary post of his own, in which he told his wife, “Love you more than ever! Can’t wait for the next 10!” He then teased her about vlogging the entire thing and she replied, “Hahahaha. Love you, babe. ❤️ I’m the luckiest.” So sweet!

Soaps wishes Melissa Ordway and Justin Gaston the happiest of anniversaries!

