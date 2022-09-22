Credit: CBS

A project that the whole family will love.

Today, Thursday, September 22, marks the first day of fall 2022 and The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby) scared up the season with a fun — sweet — project for her little girls. Following a trip to the grocery store, the CBS soap star gave her followers a view of what had been going on at the family’s kitchen’s table.

“When you’re at Trader Joe’s and you’re ready for fall,” Ordway stated and shared a video of Olivia and Sophie with their latest craft project. However, this particular one had an exciting twist — it was edible.

With The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” playing in the background, the girls each started with a Haunted House Chocolate Chip Cookie kit and built their structures before spreading on the frosting and adding various candied goodies to make it complete.

And even though Olivia and Sophie’s parents weren’t spotted in the video above, earlier this month Ordway and her husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) took their girls on a day trip where they “rode some rides. Won some prizes. And had a lot of fun,” plus shared that the “Malibu Chili Cook-Off did not disappoint.”

If you have a little ghost or goblin that you’d like to spend some time creating this sweet treat with, you can purchase your own Haunted House Chocolate Chip Cookie kit and make a day out of it!

