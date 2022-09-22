Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

There’s nothing like a beautiful fall wedding.

The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) is celebrating something very special these days — one of her nearest and dearest is getting married. With Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” playing in the background, the CBS soap fave posted a video of her with the bride-to-be, Stacey, as well as two other besties and announced, “Let’s go ghouls — this witch is getting hitched!”

The video captured the fun they shared from sporting “bride” and “ghouls” t-shirts to Stacey holding up a “yes” coaster at a bar while spending a night on the town with her crew. There was also a celebratory toast, plenty of dancing and a hot shot of the girls strutting downtown.

More: Yellowstone star promises ‘no rest for the wicked’

“Loved celebrating my best friend/sister Stacey this weekend!” Hope shared. “These girls are the best. Four more days till you’re a Mrs.!”

Prior to that, Hope posted another video that transformed the girls from makeup-free into flannels and their graphic tees to once again celebrate that “this witch is getting hitched.”

Stacey is a makeup artist for The Young and the Restless and has shown off some of her creations via her Instagram page and posted a video back in June to show fans what it takes to become Sally Spectra, to which Hope replied, “Always making me feel [fire emoji].”

And one of Stacey’s life hacks is, “Work with your best friend and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

We send the beautiful bride-to-be our very best and wish her and her lucky guy a lifetime full of happiness!

Now that we’ve meet a few of Hope’s “ghouls,” and with Halloween right around the corner, take a look at some of daytime’s best disguises and costumes in our photo gallery below — you’ll even find one of Hope.