Former daytime stars and real-life couple team up in primetime.

It’s always fun when real-life mixes with reel-life and this time former The Young and the Restless co-stars and married couple Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) will be coming together in an upcoming episode of Quantum Leap. The NBC revival is based off the 1989 – 1993 series, 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett vanished after stepping into the Quantum Leap accelerator. Now, a new team works to restart the project with the hopes of uncovering the mysteries behind the machine — and its creator.

So, where will Hartley and Pernas fit into the mix? Though details about Pernas’ role are unknown, our sister site, TVLine, spotted Hartley in a new promo for the series, where his character got down on one knee, holding a ring box and said, “Babe, what do you say? Make it official?”

View how it all goes down right here:

The show premiered on Monday, September 19, and fans can expect to see Hartley and his wife turn up as guest stars sometime in October. Currently, Pernas stars as Lexi on Blood & Treasure and, back in August, we reported that Hartley would be starring in a new movie, The Noel Diary, which is based off the 2017 novel by Richard Paul Evans. The actor previously announced that it was “coming to Netflix this Thanksgiving Day — November 24th.”

Stay tuned for their exciting appearances ahead!

Video: TV Promos/YouTube