Sometimes good things come to those who wait — even if the surrounding circumstances are out of your control.

The Young and the Restless actress Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) recently took a trip to Switzerland with her husband Rob Meder, where the couple set out on a few fun adventures. However, the special birthday trip had been planned a while back and outside forces had put a damper on the scheduling of their getaway.

“What should have been a European birthday ski trip for bae last year derailed by Covid turned into an unexpected love affair with Zurich,” Hendrickson shared, along with numerous photos with her hubby and their friends. “The most perfect and much needed reconnection with his best of best friends made it extra special and even harder leave.”

The photo dump featured scenic shots of the CBS soap actress and her husband, as well as others with friends having dinner, enjoying a walk down the shopping district and a cute one of Hendrickson sitting on Meder’s lap, clearly having one heck of a laugh!

She also posted a video during “a day trip to Luzern” as she strolled through the city’s streets while taking in the wildlife and even enjoyed a tasty treat!

Fans thanked Hendrickson for sharing her travels and we are so happy she and her husband were able to finally put good use to the trip they had to previously put on hold.

