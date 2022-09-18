Credit: CBS screenshot

Nikki has some orders for Deacon

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki drops in on her ex. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

For weeks now, Phyllis and Nikki have been trying to find some kind of dirt on Diane to get her out of their lives. Their plan to use investigative Talia Morgan hit a snag when a mysterious figure was able to force Talia’s editor to kill her series on Diane. And Phyllis’ idea to take Diane down by working at Marchetti with her has also been a bust.

Now Nikki has decided to go to L.A. to see the one person who can possibly provide them with what they need. Unfortunately, it’s her ex-husband Deacon, with who she doesn’t have a good history. Victoria reminded her mother this was a man who blackmailed her into a marriage, and Victor also worried about this plan. Nikki swore she knew what she was doing and would not jeopardize her sobriety.

Nikki comes face to face with Deacon this week and asks him if he really thought that the truth wouldn’t come out. She and others know that he helped Diane fake her death years ago. He assumes she’s there for revenge. She is, but not on him, at least as long as he does what she says.

What do you think fans? What is Nikki up to, and will it work?

