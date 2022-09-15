Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The CBS soap fave is definitely dedicated to getting her lines just right.

It’s no secret that Chelsea’s life is a mess these days. Not only is she feeling lost without her close friend Rey, who she developed feelings for, but she planted a kiss on Billy, another guy who is already tied to someone else, and she seems to be at a crossroads where her professional life is concerned.

No matter what The Young and the Restless writers come up with for Melissa Claire Egan’s character, the actress is as dedicated as they come and will study her “lines pretty much anywhere,” as proven in the photo below.

The scene is kind of comical, first and foremost because Egan is sitting on a toilet in what seems to be the middle of an open set at the CBS Studios. Even though we all know pretty much everywhere in Genoa City has a bathroom, it’s not often that we get to see one so seeing her sitting there, looking all serious, while reading her lines, is simply the best!

Amelia Heinle (Victoria) jumped into the comments to laugh a little and stated, “That toilet just cracks me up! Whoever sits on a toilet on daytime?” And though Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Sean Dominic (Nate), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Tracey Bregman (Lauren) — and even the CBS soap itself — just couldn’t find the words, they showed their amusement through a series of laughing emojis.

It’s for the best that the prop stays right where it’s at… I mean, could you imagine the camera panning in on one of the show’s characters from the toilet, calling out to someone, “Hang on, I’ll be right with you.”

Yeah, some sets are better left unseen!

