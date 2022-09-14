Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

Who knew that Genoa City could even have earthquakes?

If you’ve been a bit frustrated with The Young and the Restless recently, you’re not alone. We, too, have lamented everything from Nick’s lack of a love life to Jack’s treatment of Phyllis, from the never-ending job-switches-as-storylines to the wasting of potentially pivotal characters. (Hey, Ashland!) But that isn’t just fall that’s in the air, it’s change.

As you read this, Nick’s tumbling into an affair with Sally that we’ve been waiting, begging, dying for for ages. This is good. It takes MVP Joshua Morrow off of the bench and puts him back in play (doing more than wring his hands over Newman family matters). And Nick and Sally’s hookup sets the stage for fantastic aftershocks with his exes, Sharon and Phyllis, as well as hers — his half brother, Adam.

Jack and Phyllis are still kind of a mess, but the addition to the cast of One Life to Live vet Trevor St. John — we presume, as Diane’s partner in crime — promises to shake things way the hell up. What we’re hoping is that his character will not only be conspiring with Diane but, against his better judgment, falling for Phyllis.

How delightfully messy would that be?

Though the show hasn’t seemed to know what to do with Chelsea for ages — she’s not a designer anymore, she’s a podcaster! She’s not crushing on Rey, she’s crushing on Billy… or is it Chance? — there are signs that we’re reading as extremely positive. As in, she’s about to snap and go full-on villainess for a while. And if you ask us, that’s a far better use of the talented Melissa Claire Egan than just letting her character wander from one almost story to the next.

Finally, while we haven’t been too stoked about Nate and Devon’s Chancellor-Winters tiffs so far — the stakes have felt so low, we could trip over them — their conflict is poised to reach a turning point. After it, unless we miss our mark, both of their relationships will be thrown into turmoil. Will Nate end up with Imani… or back with Amanda? Will Devon wind up reconnecting with Elena? We can’t wait to find out.

