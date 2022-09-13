Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Is she about to take a turn for the villainous?

Who doesn’t love Disney? Anyone following The Young and the Restless‘ Camryn Grimes knows that she certainly does, especially when it comes to Star Wars and Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge. Her Instagram page is sprinkled with photos from the spacey theme park! And then there was her whole Up themed engagement party!

More: Greg Rikaart celebrates 17 years together

But now it looks like her connection to Disney goes a bit deeper than that — or at least, it’s about to! Grimes posted a photo from Disney’s huge D23 fan event, sitting cross-legged and smiling right in front of a giant statue of the Mouse himself.

“D23 and me,” she wrote with clear excitement. “As a lifelong Disney fan, this weekend was a literal dream come true for me. While I can’t reveal all just yet, I’m so excited for this journey and what’s to come!”

That is just downright awesome and — wait, what’s to come??

The fans took off in their speculating, from musing that she was working a new Disney project to guessing that she was getting married at the park. Which, if that were the case, our money would be on a Galaxy’s Edge ceremony!

While everyone was excited, though, a few did stop and check to be sure Mariah wasn’t leaving Genoa City! (For the record, we haven’t heard so much as a whisper that she’s going anywhere!)

More: Robert Newman reveals why he really left

About a month back, Grimes did share a photo of her in front of a poster for one of the Disney Channel’s newest cartoons, Hamster & Gretel, captioning it merely that she was “Feelin’ kind of villainous.”

Though there’s been no word so far that we can find of her voicing anyone on the show about a girl and her pet hamster gaining superpowers, it sounds like it would be a blast! With villains like Professor Exclamation (punctuation-themed), La Cebolla (an onion themed, telenovela star-turned-villain) and Neighslayer (no idea, but they sound delightfully horsey), we’d love to see what they came up with for a Grimes-voiced villain!

What are your thoughts? Any ideas as to what Disney project Grimes could be working on — or what you’d love to see her in?

If she does get married at Disney, her wedding might be as fun as Mariah and Tessa’s, which you can relive in our photo gallery!