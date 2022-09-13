Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for.

May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!

“Twinks, twunks, daddies,” Rikaart shared, along with three personal photos with his handsome husband. “Happy Anniversary, babe. Love you tons.”

Yesterday marked 17 years since the guys began their journey together and though Sudduth posted a photo as well to mark the date, he explained, “17 years ago, Greg and I had our first date. This is not that date. It’s just a picture of us being young on a balcony, leaning into stripes.”

Of the throwback photo, one of Rikaart’s gal pals, General Hospital alum Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden) commented, “Babies,” while his former Young & Restless castmate and Days of Our Lives co-star Zach Tinker (ex-Fenmore; Sonny) chimed in with a big, “OMG.”

Their other daytime friends sent congrats under Rikaart’s milestone post, including Young & Restless actress Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who cheered, “Yay, love! Happy Anniversary, hotties.” And Budig couldn’t resist messing with her BFF and simply stated, “Poor Rob.”

The couple shares a son, Monte, who was born on June 12, 2016, and to honor their boy’s sixth birthday, Rikaart posted a family photo and expressed, “How was this 6 years ago!? Happy Birthday, Monte Argo. You’re the most spectacular creature in the world. What a gift it is to be your papa.”

Everyone at Soaps.com wishes the CBS soap actor and his hubby many more years of happiness!

