Sharing a Precious Back-to-School Photo of Her Kids, Young & Restless’ Mishael Morgan Wonders, ‘How Are They So Grownup Already?!’
It’s that time of year when parents and their children adjust to a whole new routine.
Parents all over the world have been kicked into high gear as their children head back to school. For weeks, they’ve likely been racing around trying to gather the needed supplies and taking their kids shopping for new clothes and what better way to take a breather and enjoy the big moment than to capture it forever?!
That’s exactly what The Young and the Restless fave Mishael Morgan (Amanda) did with her two children with husband Navid Ali… The actress posted an adorable photo of their son Niam and daughter Naliyah, color-coordinated in blue and white outfits, backpacks strapped on tight and ready to go!
“First day of school for my babies!” she share then wondered, “How are they so grown up already?!”
We thought the same thing when looking at the hashtags that accompanied her post. It appears that Niam started second grade while his little sister headed into junior kindergarten. Wow, where does the time go indeed… It seems like just yesterday when Morgan was posting photos of them as wee little ones.
In fact, back in June, Morgan shared a ‘proud mom moment’ of her “baby” after graduating preschool. “I am so proud of you my little princess!” she expressed of Naliyah. “You are so smart and funny and inspiring. I can’t wait to see the places you will go!”
We wish all of the kids out there a great school year ahead!
