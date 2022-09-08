Credit: CBS, Howard Wise/JPI

Viewers were left disappointed and disgruntled over the handling of *these* exits.

Fans have been quite vocal about the need for Daytime’s #1 soap to bolster its teen scene — you know, the peeps who put the “young” in The Young and the Restless — which is why the soap’s latest move has left some viewers beyond frustrated…

When Faith turned to alcohol after being bullied and wound up in critical condition after a drinking and driving incident, the scene was set for a turn to the dramatic. The character was aged a tad with the recast of Reylynn Caster, and she even got a new love interest before ever leaving the hospital — another legacy character, Moses Winters.

More: B&B/Y&R crossover revealed!

Even better, Faith’s life was saved by her black sheep uncle and her mother Sharon’s former lover, Adam, who gave her a kidney. Forging an unlikely relationship between the two was a really cool twist and seemed promising… except nothing ever came of the connection.

Faith became a model citizen afterward, and although her romance with Moses was sweet, it was boring and the teens were not portrayed realistically. They never had much in the way of story aside from worrying about homework and now they’ve gone offscreen, which prompted an outcry from fans who wanted more for the teens:

The fact that “The *Young* and the Restless” is incapable of writing any stories for young characters anymore… 🤦‍♂️ #YR — Matt Hanvey (@MattHanvey) September 6, 2022

It makes zero sense that Faith & Moses never had story. The Jabot house should've been resurrected this summer – Faith, Moses, Lucy Romalotti, an aged Johnny, some day-player friends. This stuff writes itself but #YR drops the ball. — Gale (@ImJustGale) September 6, 2022

Viewers were particularly upset about what didn’t happen even while Faith and Moses were on the canvas:

@YandR_CBS this stinks. Faith & Moses didn’t get a prom, graduation, entire high school storyline. How disappointing #YR — Emmy Morgan (@MsEmmyMorgan) September 6, 2022

Moses was on the show for over a year and nothing came out of it…Faith was recast for no reason nothing has happened with her since she was recast…like why can't Y&R write teen storylines anymore? #YR — Smitty from da Middie (@Smitty_1911) September 6, 2022

While Faith got “leaving for college scenes” that stretched over days, even they were unrealistic:

Um, who the hell moves a college kid into a dorm dressed like Faith and Sharon? Couldn't you dress them like normal people just once?! GMAB. #YR — ⚜️⚜️ Amy (@amysrich) September 6, 2022

Faith shared goodbye scenes with Nick, Sharon, Mariah, Tessa, and even Adam, but sadly, her other sister and brother were nowhere to be seen, nevermind the rest of her family:

So Faith is…just off to college? No goodbyes from Noah or Summer either? *deep cleansing breath* #YR — erika (@erika_kay10) September 6, 2022

Worst of all, perhaps, was that we never saw Faith and Moses together one last time. It was mentioned during one of Faith’s scenes with her family that he was already gone to college.

Speaking of Faith, where is Moses?? They're already sending her off to college, we could at least have some moments of them together before they're both written off the canvas 😓#YR — Fashionriah (@defclubmix) August 31, 2022

Oh, so Moses is already shipped to college.

We should have seen him in scenes with Faith, her family, etc.

Did he not say goodbye to Devon and Nate?

Where. Are. Those. Scenes? @YandR_CBS #YR — Miss_Abby 💜 (@MissAbb37309863) September 6, 2022

In fact, fans never got to see Moses at all!

Moses, the son of the great Neil Winters, couldn't get a send off to school? Maybe the Winters/Hamilton/Newman families could have a party for both of them. Moses deserved better. #YR — Literature Queen 🙎🏾‍♀️ (@DePettiestPeach) September 7, 2022

Soooo Moses doesn’t get an onscreen college moment ? #yr okay — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) September 6, 2022

This scene of Moses with his family before he left to college really got to me 🤧 #YR pic.twitter.com/sDZrOXnBtR — CapNJam (@Geekamora) September 6, 2022

Young & Restless fans, however, remain ever hopeful that the tide will turn and drama will prevail:

Please let Faith crash and burn and come back to Genoa City with some drama. She’s a legacy character played by a great recast—don’t get rid of her! #YR — Trip Langley (@TripLangley) September 6, 2022

Hopefully, Moses and Faith will be back. What’s your take on the way Faith and Moses leaving for college was handled by Young & Restless? Let us know in the comment section.

Who would you add to our list of soap couples who were teased but never delivered on as seen in the gallery below?