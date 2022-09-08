Cast Your Vote as Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Pits Himself Against Days of Our Lives’ Greg Rikaart in a Hair-Raising ‘Who Wore It Best?’ Challenge
And no, you can’t say, “It’s a tie.” You have to pick one. (We’re lookin’ at you, Lauralee!)
Anyone who’s spent time on the set of The Young and the Restless will tell you that Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) is, as your mom would say, a hoot. The man can’t help himself. He’s a born entertainer, whether it’s for a live audience while doing a play, viewers at home watching his daytime dramatics or doing the kind of interview that leaves you thinking, “This guy really needs to write his memoirs, ’cause I’d read the heck out of that.”
Not surprisingly, his social media feeds are among the most entertaining you’re going to find.
But even armed with that knowledge, we weren’t quite prepared for what popped up on LeBlanc’s Instagram feed this week. If a picture is worth a thousand words, the side-by-side shots featured below tell a story we definitely want to hear, preferably told over cocktails. The simple-yet-perfect caption? “Who wore it best?”
For those not quite sure what they’re seeing, let us explain. On the left is LeBlanc’s Young & Restless castmate/on-screen brother, Greg Rikaart. As it happens, when not playing Genoa City’s Kevin, Rikaart is routinely cracking up Days of Our Lives viewers with his portrayal of manipulative scamp Leo.
You see, Leo recent donned a wig in order to sneak into the hospital room of a man he stood accused of stabbing. As for the mane topping LeBlanc’s head, that is his own glorious hair, grown out for his recent Broadway appearance as Big Daddy in A Streetcar Named Desire.
Even as LeBlanc’s followers began sharing their thoughts on the competing tresses, their co-star, Lauralee Bell (Christine), attempted to call it a tie. Her non-position was essentially backed up by Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), who pointed out that both were so hot, “it’s hard to pick!” Bold & Beautiful‘s Don Diamont (Bill) took the easy way out by simply expressing his amusement with a hearty “Ha!”
So as you can see, dear readers, it is clearly your responsibility to answer this question for the ages: Who work it better?
