Credit: ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Michael Larsen

There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case.

Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.

So, what will bring the estranged fraternal twins back together again? Viewers will watch the changes in their lives unfold when Nikki (King) and Nora (Fish) are forced back into each other’s orbit after they inherit a detective agency. With no other choice but to team up to solve a murder, the sisters come to the conclusion that their differences may be their greatest advantage.

When King landed her first Hallmark movie, we just knew it wouldn’t be the last for the talented actress. And who knows… Though it hasn’t been announced whether or not her second feature is part of a series, one can only hope, especially since a few stars who headlined others have now moved over to GAC Family.

Will you be watching King’s mystery in October? We will!

