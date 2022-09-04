stafford phyllis bjoern use this
Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

C’mon, “lettuce” have it!

Michelle Stafford isn’t one to let any grass grow under her feet. But produce? Hmm… maybe. As the Young & Restless Emmy winner revealed via Instagram on August 22, “today was the first day of a super cool project. It’s gonna take a while… it’s gonna take some work. All great things take work.

“Yes, that is lettuce next to me,” she added. “It’s a hint.”

 

A post shared by Michelle Stafford (@therealstafford)

Phyllis’ portrayer then went on to drop even more clues about her undertaking. “Nutrition and wellness has become a new passion of mine,” she shared. “Starting from not being too ‘well’ in my past and seeing others around me not being ‘well’ recently. In these last couple years, I have done a lot of studying on the subject of health and changing your health trajectory. I think a person can. Can change their trajectory.”

That’s true, the actress theorized, even if one is not a young whippersnapper. “It doesn’t have to be over at 40 or 50 or 60,” she said. “Can you really change it around? Hmmm… I am willing to find out… and when I do, I’m gonna bring it to you!”

Can’t wait — and neither can she. “I’m so excited to let you all in on everything I learn,” she said in closing. “Back to school for me!”

