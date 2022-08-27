Credit: CBS screenshot

Chelsea wants Adam to come clean with her.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 29 – September 2, Diane makes a move to get ahead of the game. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Still determined to bring Diane down, Nikki brought in an investigative reporter to help the cause. Coming up, Diane approaches the woman and asks, “Talia Morgan, am I right? The investigative reporter?” Talia replies, “That depends. Who wants to know?” Could Diane be onto Phyllis and Nikki’s scheme?

Even though Chance agreed to not report what really happened to Ashland the night of his death, Sharon and others worried about Nick letting the guilt of what happened to eat at him. Indeed Nick did feel guilty, and he was furious that Victor stepped in to protect him without involving him. Next week, Nick snipes at Victoria, “I don’t need protecting, okay? That’s what got us here in the first place. All this talk about protecting me, it’s making me start to understand Adam.” Could Nick crack and turn himself into the cops to prevent Adam from taking him and Victor down?

Finally, Adam, knowing Victor somehow was involved with Ashland’s death, was determined to start an all-out war with his father. After overhearing Kevin and Chance arguing about Chance dropping the case, Adam arranged to steal Kevin’s laptop. He managed to crack the police files on Ashland’s death and learned Victor staged the car crash to protect Nick. He vowed to see justice finally served. In the promo, Chelsea runs into her ex and says, “Alright, let’s just come clean. Who wants to go first?” Adam exhales. Will Adam tells Chelsea what he’s been up to? And will she tell him about kissing Billy?

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube