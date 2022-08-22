Young & Restless’ Susan Walters and Soap-Alum Hubby Introduce Their New Grandchild in Heart-Melting Photos
The CBS soap actress has a lot to celebrate these days.
These days, The Young and the Restless’ Diane is enjoying every minute that she spends with her grandson Harrison and her portrayer, Susan Walters, recently spent some time with her new granddaughter, Nora.
The CBS soap actress shared the most adorable photo, sitting in a chair, holding the precious little one, who was fast asleep, that was simply captioned, “Nora and grandma.”
And in another pic, Walters’ husband Linden Ashby (Young & Restless, ex- Cameron Kirsten; Days of Our Lives; Loving) was sitting in the same chair, holding Nora, who was still fast asleep but this time she appeared to have the sweetest smile on her face. “My heart is full,” she expressed.
Walters’ castmates jumped into the comments with their congratulations, including the actress who plays her onscreen nemesis Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), who shared, “Beautiful.” Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) cheered, “Yay! Sending love all around,” while Christian Le Blanc (Michael) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) sent their love in the form of heart emojis.
Last month, Walters shared a photo from her daughter Grace’s baby shower and stated, “Who is the luckiest grandma-to-be in the world? That would be me!” She went on to express, “I’m forever grateful to be surrounded by friends that are family to celebrate the soon-to-be arriving baby girl Albanese.”
And in another post, she shared a few pics with her daughter, as well as one featuring the yummy treats served at the shower.
Prior to that, back in June, Walters sent a special birthday message to her “amazing Grace” and stated, “Happy Birthday to the girl who made me a mother and is months away from her own baby girl! Amazing Grace, I’m so lucky to have you as a daughter and a friend!”
Everyone at Soaps.com sends the actress and her family our very best!
