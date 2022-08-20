Credit: CBS screenshot

Victoria suggests a change to her mother.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Adam once again has people up in arms. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Chelsea recently joined Billy on his podcast and opened up to him about finally wanting a relationship with Johnny. However, when she broached the idea of telling Johnny the truth about herself and Connor, Victoria shot it down. Knowing Chelsea though, she’s not likely to drop the matter. Coming up, Chloe begins to worry that Chelsea’s old feelings for Billy are getting stirred up. Chelsea swears she’s not falling for Billy, but Chloe is certain she knows what she saw. Is Chloe right?

Nick and Victoria have been bravely trying to move on from the night of Ashland’s death. Chance unfortunately has been a thorn in their sides and with Kevin’s help, he was able to piece together that one of Victor’s security guards was the one who moved Ashland’s body from Victoria’s home and staged his death in the ravine. Shockingly though, Chance played ball with the family and did not file the report and let the whole investigation go. Able to breathe a little easier, Victoria says to Nikki in this latest preview, “Let’s be bold, mom.” Nikki asks, “What did you have in mind?”

Finally Kevin hammers on Adam’s suite door and hollers, “Adam! Open the door!” What has Adam done this time to get Kevin so fired up?

RSVP yes to Christel Khalil’s 20th Lily-versary party by taking a peek at behind-the-scenes photos from the celebration with her co-stars and family.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube