Cuteness Alert! See Young & Restless Star Elizabeth Hendrickson’s 2-Year-Old Start Pre-School
They grow up so fast… “Where has the time gone?”
It seems like just yesterday that The Young and the Restless actress Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) gave birth to her first child so you can imagine our double take when we spotted her post announcing that little Jojo had attended her first day of pre-school on Tuesday, August 16.
“Today is the day!” Hendrickson cheered. “Jojo has her first day at pre-school! Where has the time gone?”
The CBS soap fave shared the most adorable photo of her and husband Rob Meder’s daughter holding a sign that read, “Jojo’s first day of pre-school.” In a second pic, we got to see the cute pale yellow outfit she wore with a shirt that stated, “Future begins today,” and the final picture featured Jojo with her proud mom and dad— and even the family dog came out to celebrate the big milestone.
Hendrickson’s daytime family jumped into the comments with their thoughts, including the actor who plays her onscreen husband, Kevin. “Go get ‘em, Jojo!” Greg Rikaart shouted, while Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) expressed, “OMG, sweet girl!” The actress’ former General Hospital castmate Finola Hughes (Anna) couldn’t believe Jojo was already off to start pre-school and asked, “What…?” Even Eden Riegel, who shared the screen with Hendrickson as one half of daytime’s first lesbian couple, All My Children‘s Bianca and Maggie, sent her congratulations and said, “So exciting!”
And we too send little Jojo our very best on this thrilling new chapter and hope she has a fantabulous time!
If you’d like to see more of the daytime stars’ real-life kids, we’ve included various photos for you in our gallery below.