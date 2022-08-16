Credit: Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Melissa Ordway’s birthday photo dump revealed a lot more than how ready for their closeup she and husband Justin Gaston are — it revealed how easily they could fit into the Paramount Network hit.

On husband Justin Gaston’s birthday on August 12, Melissa Ordway took to Instagram to share not only her feelings about her significant other but also some sweetly telling images of them and their daughters, Olivia, 6, and Sophie, 4.

“Here’s a couple of pictures from this week that sum up ’us,’” the Young & Restless leading lady captioned the pics. In the first two shots, she and Gaston are looking as at home on the range as Yellowstone supercouple Rip and Beth. In the final snap, Dad and his girls are checking out a sunset that’s truly “sea-worthy.”

“You are the funniest guy I know,” Ordway told Gaston, who filled in as Chance on the soap just as he was tying the knot with Abby. “My best friend. The greatest dad to our girls. We love you so much!”

In response, Gaston exclaimed, “Love you!” and noted that he also clearly loved that shirt, which he was wearing in every shot.

Relive highlights of the couple's romance in the below photo gallery, a relationship timeline that could've been put together by Cupid himself.