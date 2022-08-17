Credit: Michael Larsen/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Memories like these will last forever.

The Young and the Restless vet Eileen Davidson (Ashley; Days of Our Lives, ex-Kristen) set off on a family vacation and gave fans a peek into their fun adventures, which can be seen in the links below. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress posted photos that kicked off their first stop — a trip to Paris, France.

Davidson, looking beautiful as ever, held on to her handsome son’s arm as they walked down the street on their way to a very popular Paris cabaret best known as the birthplace of the modern form of the can-can dance. “On our way to the Moulin Rouge wearing my vintage blazer I found at the Paris flea market.”

A few days later, she shared nine more pics captioned, “All things Paris!” A few included the famous Eiffel Tower in the backdrop, some close, others from afar. More showed off the water, while others gave her followers a glimpse at what she had to eat as well as more tourist attractions.

But that’s not all… Davidson shared even “more Paris” family pics with her fans to highlight their adventures.

And Paris wasn’t the only stop they made… Next, the family went to Berlin, Germany. “An experience that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Davidson expressed. “So much heartbreaking history and so much beauty all in one place.”

Again, she shared photos with her son, as well as various memories from their travels, including a trip to the Humboldt University of Berlin — the oldest of Berlin’s four universities dating back to 1810.

Then they arrived at Edinburg, Scotland, which Davidson said was “beyond beautiful.” And the photos were breathtaking! She went on to express, “Walking up the boulevard and Old Town reveals itself. We all gasped! Truly one of the most beautiful cities in the world!”

