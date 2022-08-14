Credit: CBS screenshot

Wait… is this real or a fantasy?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 15 – 19, Diane makes a move on Jack, who responds with a shocking move. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After Diane returned to the land of the living and revealed how she had faked her death, Jack, like most of Genoa City, was furious. Jack especially couldn’t understand how Diane could do that to their son Kyle. Diane felt she was not in a good place to be a mother, and went through years of soul searching and therapy before realizing she needed to try and make amends.

While both Kyle and even Jack have seen progress with Diane, especially in how she cares for her grandson Harrison, others aren’t buying her reformation. Ashley, Phyllis and Nikki have been plotting to run Diane out of town. In another preview, Nikki brings Talia Morgan, an investigative reporter, in to help rid them of Diane.

This week, Jack asks Diane what it is that she really wants. Diane admits her feelings for him go beyond friendship. Jack admits he does have some feelings, to which she responds, “I don’t want this daydream to end.” Jack doesn’t think it has to, and leans in and kisses Diane!

What do you think viewers? Has Diane really changed? Or is she still the same old schemer? And is this kiss real, or just a daydream like Diane said?

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube