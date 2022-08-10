Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Does it ever get any easier to say goodbye?

If you’ve been feeling like the world of the last few years has been all but out of control, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Nor are you alone if you’ve battled through a devastating lost recently. For The Young and the Restless’ Jess Walton (Jill), this past year was, undoubtedly, one of the hardest times of her life. It’s been a full year since the actress lost her husband John after an all-too brief three-month battle with terminal liver cancer.

More: See Alyvia Alyn Lind all grown up

Since then, the actress has shared a steady stream of loving memories and touching photos on social media, celebrating birthdays, Father’s Day and holidays with the man who will always be with her in her heart. So it’s no surprise that Walton took to Instagram on the heartbreaking anniversary to remember her beloved husband.

“It’s been a year since I lost the love of my life,” Walton began in her post. “He was the best thing that ever happened to me, and his death was the worst. But oh my God, I had 40 years of this extraordinary man! Thank you, John James, for loving me and sharing your life with me.”

Within minutes, friends and fans were sending their love. Some let Walton know how much joy she’d brought to their lives over the years as Jill and hoped they could send enough love her way to do the same. Others spoke about how hard these types of anniversaries can be and added that they’d recently lost loved ones of their own.

Lauralee Bell (Christine) made sure her friend and co-star knew that she’d be thinking of Walton throughout this difficult day.

“I love you Jess,” Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) exclaimed. “John was an original. A beautiful man. Your union was precious.

Our hearts and our thoughts are also with Walton on this difficult day.

Take a few moments to check out our photo gallery reflecting back on all the soap stars we’ve lost so far in 2022.