Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night.

A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.

Lind was last seen on Young & Restless in April 2021 before leaving to take on the role of Lexy in the series, Chucky, based on the horror films of the same name. Reylynn Caster began playing a slightly SORASed Faith immediately after she left — and we mean immediately — Lind’s Faith was in a car wreck and Caster’s Faith showed up in the hospital!

More: Adorable “terror” that runs Y&R star’s house

While the transition felt seamless for Young & Restless viewers, that doesn’t mean that we don’t miss Lind. We love to see what projects she’s doing and to continue to watch her grow up. That said, we practically had to get out the tissues and have a little cry as she hit her latest milestone — prom!

Our little Alyvia Lind is a gorgeous young woman now and was absolutely glowing as she basked in the experience of prom with her family, a close-knit group of friends, and of course, her date.

The very lucky and good-looking lad is named Aiden Arthur, an actor himself, who starred in the film Big Time Adolescence with Pete Davidson and on CBS’ Pitch.

More: Who is Trevor St. John playing on Y&R?

On what she deemed a “magical night I’ll never forget” Lind donned a beautiful off-the-shoulder green gown and posed for prom photos both at the catered “before” party with mom Barbara Lind, and at various points through the night. See the first batch here and then keep scrolling for more fun candid shots.

The next series of photos are the fun ones pre and post-prom that show the group laughing together and even dancing in a video clip, and Lind wearing the heck outta that dress.

The fellow Alvia Alyn Lind is dating, Aiden Arthur, also shared some late-night shots on his Instagram account, including one of him and Lind with lipstick kisses on their faces.

Yes, our little Alyvia Alyn Lind is all grown up, folks. It’s terrific to see her thriving even though we miss her on Young & Restless.

Totes adorbs! Take a look at our photos of soaps’ all-time cutest kids in the gallery below.