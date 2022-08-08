Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!

It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”

Along with three photos featuring three pregnancy test sticks, Janaina’s big smile and her hubby’s reaction, she revealed, “I’ve peed on about 24 of these things and it looks like our little baby Canela will be joining the party early 2023.” She went on to say, “We already love you so much and feel so blessed to be your parents, our sweet little one,” then gave thanks to God for “this blessing.”

The couple got hitched back on March 11, 2020, and some of Canela’s former co-stars came out to send their best wishes, including the actress who played his character’s onscreen love Melissa Ordway (Abby) who shouted, “Yay! Congratulations,” while Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) sent her “congrats,” as did his Genoa City brother Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey).

More: Krista Allen previews aftermath of game-changing ‘Tridge’ kiss

Just last month, we brought fans news that another Young & Restless alum, Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney), had welcomed her first child with husband Justin Wilmers and a couple of weeks ago, former The Bold and the Beautiful actors Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) announced that their first baby was on the way as well.

From everyone at Soaps.com, we send the Canelas our very best and can’t wait to see more posts as they set out on their pregnancy journey!

Look through our gallery below filled with photos of other Young & Restless stars, past and present, with their real-life partners.