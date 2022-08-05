Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Young and the Restless vet Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) is not only one of daytime’s favorites but is currently starring as Big Daddy in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in New York City. He recently took some time out before a matinee to give fans a video tour of his dressing room, as well as one of the third oldest off-Broadway houses.

However, the main point for the video was to “thank the amazing amount of fans and supporters and viewers of Young & Restless.” He went on to express, “It just moves me so much and I can’t talk too long because I’ll get emotional.” LeBlanc had to pause and you could hear a catch in his voice as he continued to thank those who had come out to see him and the “amazing crew.”

His onscreen bestie and real-life pal Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) gave her own shoutout to LeBlanc, calling him a “New Yorker!” And he shared a photo with fellow CBS star The Bold and the Beautiful’s Alley Mills (Pam), who turned up to see one of his evening shows. “The amazing Alley Mills showed up at the 7pm show!” he cheered. “Happy, happy, joy, joy!”

Of the experience, he admitted, “Live theater, off-Broadway is not for sissies. It’s been difficult in the most marvelous way.” And in an interview with Soaps.com, LeBlanc shared, “It’s not an exaggeration to say that this is something I’ve dreamed of doing my entire life. I mean, I’m getting to play one of the greatest roles ever written on a stage in New York City. That’s got to be every actor’s dream, I would think.”

He went to credit Young & Restless for having been given the opportunity since the soap has allowed him to continue acting for decades. “Not every actor is given the chance to do that. Do you know how many unemployed actors there are out there? But I’ve gotten to do this thing that I love, and play an incredibly complicated character who has all of these different shades, for years… And here I am, fortunate enough to not only have this incredible part in Michael Baldwin, but also getting to play Big Daddy. Saying that I’m lucky or fortunate doesn’t even begin to describe it.”

The play will run through Sunday, August 14, and tickets can be purchased via the information in LeBlanc post.

