Credit: CBS screenshot

Sally continues to dig for the missing pieces in Ashland’s death.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 8 – 12, several residents of Genoa City continue to question Ashland’s death. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Last week Chance recruited Kevin to help him look into Ashland’s death. After obtaining a copy of the autopsy, and finding footage of Ashland’s parked car outside of Victoria’s home had been tampered with, Chance was getting closer to uncovering what really happened. That’s probably why in the latest preview Nikki makes a request of Abby that has her asking “What are you trying to say? That Chance should back off the Ashland case?”

Upon learning Ashland was dead, Nick tried to sway Sally from printing the story out of respect for the family. She offered only to present the facts, but later after Chloe told her that Nick physically confronted Ashland the night he died, she found herself conflicted and felt she didn’t have the whole story yet. Coming up, Chloe says to Sally, “Don’t tell me that you threatened the Newmans.” Sally explains, “There are still missing pieces to the puzzle and we’re gonna find them.”

Finally, even after leaving Newman, Adam continued to butt heads with his father, especially over Ashland’s death and the fact that Victor mysteriously got just what he had wished for. Victor reminded Adam he was still a Newman and to remember that. Next week, Jack has a surprise proposition for Adam. He tells him, “There are so many opportunities for you to prove yourself to the world. Matter of fact, I can think of one off the top of my head. Come work with me at Jabot.”

What do you think fans? Will Sally or Chance be the first to uncover what really happened the night Ashland died? And is Adam going to work at Jabot really a good idea?

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube