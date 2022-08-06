Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The award-winning actress shares an unforgettable childhood memory.

Last weekend, on July 30, many around the world grieved the loss of one of television’s greats, Star Trek leading lady and The Young and the Restless guest star Nichelle Nichols (who had played Neil Winters’ estranged mother, Lucinda). When she passed away from natural causes at the age of 89, the entertainment industry took to social media to share stories and memories of the iconic actress, and among the stars paying tribute was fellow Young & Restless alum Victoria Rowell.

Drucilla’s former portrayer recalled what a pleasure it had been for her to grow up watching Nichols front and center on Star Trek as Lt. Uhura. “You could cancel Christmas when she was on screen,” Rowell shared. “This is coming from me, a black girl on a farm in Maine.”

The actress went on to recall what “a highlight” of the show Nichols was and further expressed that she had been “a glamorous, confident, impeccable black actress [we] watched on our RCA with rabbit ears and crunched tinfoil antenna.”

Thinking back to the moment in 1968 when Nichols’ character and William Shatner’s Captain Kirk shared a kiss during Season 3 in the episode titled “Plato’s Stepchildren,” Rowell exclaimed, “My mother just about passed out. Then she said, ‘OK, it’s time for bed.’ Unforgettable!”

At a time when the country was struggling with racism and civil-rights issues — much like today — the kiss made a clear statement in regard to the coming acceptance of interracial relationships and helped change views about what could and couldn’t be shown on American television.

Credit: CBS/Getty Images

And that kiss, as well as all of the other contributions Nichols made to the industry, will live on to be appreciated by generations to come.

