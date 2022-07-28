First Photos of Young & Restless Alum’s Beautiful Baby Boy: ‘We Love You So Much, It Hurts’
The former soap sweetheart and her husband feel as though this is where they were meant to be their entire lives.
Congratulations goes out to The Young and the Restless alum Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) and her husband Justin Wilmers. Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a little baby boy named Wade, into their fold. The actress posted 10 sweet photos of their son and expressed, “One week with our Wadey Baby has flown by but has also felt like this is where we were meant to be our entire lives.”
Along with several pics from the hospital, as well as a few of Wilmers holding his boy close at home, Goss continued, “We welcomed our perfect baby boy in the most peaceful loving and beautiful way with the most badass and caring nurses and doctors.”
While the two are settling into parenthood, she shared that it “feels so good on both of us but the complete shift in our souls and the absolute love we have for our son is truly incredible. We love you so much it hurts, Wade.”
Goss announced her pregnancy back in May and stated, “Our little secret is getting too big to keep!”
Shortly after, she thanked friends and fans for all of their “sweet messages of love, support and luck” and shared that they’d “had some changes come” their way but it wasn’t anything that changed the excitement for the birth of their first child together.
We wish the beautiful family all of our best!
If you’d like to see other soap stars with their real-life kids, we’ve included many cute pics in our gallery below.