“As you all might’ve heard…”

Camryn Grimes is getting married! This, of course, isn’t news for fans of The Young and the Restless and Mariah. Then-boyfriend Brock Powell popped the question back in January of this year and Grimes, as we all know had a very enthusiastic “Yes!”

What is news, though, is that couple has managed to track down a wedding venue — though they’re still keeping its exact location a bit close to the vest for now! But the actress did reveal on Instagram the city where they’re saying their “I do’s,” along with a very special request for her fans.

“We are thrilled,” she teased of the location, “and although we’re going to wait a bit to reveal the venue, trust me when I say it is everything and more. Extremely us!”

Hmm, color us intrigued! Now here’s the part where we get the chance to partake, in a way, in Grimes’ special day.

“We’re getting married in San Diego,” shecontinued, “so now here’s where you guys come in. I need suggestions of everything and everywhere San Diego has to offer in the wedding department! Send all the recommendations my way, and I will love you forever. Well, I already do… but you get the picture.”

So, how about it? Any locals or San Diegophiles out there with suggestions or recommendations?

About all that pops into our minds is the San Diego Zoo, and somehow we doubt that’s quite what she means about what the city “has to offer in the wedding department!”

So far, the fans have clearly not disappointed, suggesting everything from historical hotels to balloons that fit right into the couple’s Up theme from their engagement. If anyone else has an idea, pop on over to Grimes’ Instagram and let her know! Who knows? Maybe in some way, you could help make her special day even more magical!

