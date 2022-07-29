Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Now here are some role models worth celebrating!

Sally just can’t seem to get her love life quite right on The Young & the Restless. To be fair, though, her relationship problems started long before Adam broke her heart. Sure, it may have been to save her job, but that didn’t make it any kinder on her! Maybe Sally should have fallen for a less volatile guy… or maybe she could have just benefited from better role models!

Luckily, Courtney Hope has just the folks to look up to for not just relationship goals, but life goals: her parents! Mom and dad Hope have been married for decades and Sally’s portrayer didn’t let their anniversary pass without plenty of applause!

“Happy 36th wedding anniversary,” she shared on Instagram. “Seeing you guys take on life, support each other, love each other, have the best adventures and laugh together, through all the ups and downs, has been so inspiring. I love you both so much and am thankful to have you both as parents.”

It’s truly an impressive marriage to celebrate, but that time only tells part of their story. Hope’s parents have been together even longer. In fact, it sounds like they hit one heck of a milestone this year!

“40 years together strong,” she continued. “Thanks for being the best role models and supporting me and [my brother, James] through good and rough moments and showing us was true loyalty, commitment, and unconditional love is. I love you both!”

Fans and friends chimed in with congratulations, a few discussing their own decades-long loves.

“Amazing,” Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) marveled in the replies. “Happy 36 to the amazing people who made such an extraordinary person!”

“Thank you Tracey,” Hope’s mom replied. “She loves you too!” She then went on to thank “Courtney, and to everyone for the kind best wishes! It has been an awesome life with your Dad! We love you all and look forward to many more years of wedded bliss!”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Congrats to the happy couple and may their joy never end!

