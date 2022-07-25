Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Former Summer Newman actress gushes, “There’s no one else I’d rather almost pee my pants with.”

Fans of Young & Restless alum Hunter King will be thrilled to know that even though she’s no longer appearing on our screens as Summer “Supergirl” Newman, she’s out there living her best life… most recently, in beautiful British Columbia, Canada.

King and Andy McNeil, who works at a company called Filmless, were looking pretty cozy in a video montage the actress shared on her Instagram from Whistler, a mountainous ski resort area north of Vancouver, BC that is known to attract the rich and famous along with snowboard and ski enthusiasts from all over the world.

King, who made her Hallmark debut in Hidden Gems in June, declared in her post, “Safe to say you can whisk me away to Whistler anytime,” and tagged McNeil.

It sounds like the pair had a ton of fun and share the same sense of humor. Of the trip, King elaborated, “Pet about 32 dogs, almost peed my pants roughly 20 times from laughing, and smiled the entire time.” Watch the video montage she put together, set to Walk the Moon’s Shut Up and Dance With Me below, and then keep scrolling for more photos of the duo.

McNeil also shared photos from their time in Whistler on his account, including one sweet one of King giving him a peck. He also posted a clip of them walking across a misty bridge so atmospheric they wondered why no one had used it in a music video, and he joked that the region’s “gondolas reach so high that peeing your pants isn’t just involuntary, it’s part of the adventure.” King hopped into his comments to let him know, “There’s no one else I’d rather almost pee my pants with 🥰.” Aw, so sweet, hehe.

Earlier in July, King and McNeil hit the Disneyland park in California together, which resulted in one of those fun rollercoaster photos that capture you mid-scream.

Responses to the Whistler video King posted included a red heart emoji from former Young & Restless co-star Courtney Hope (Sally), and an adorable message from her mom, Jamie, who gushed, “You two are so cute together 😍.”

We love to see this beautiful Young & Restless alum so happy!

