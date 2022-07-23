Young & Restless’ Jason Thompson Shares Precious Photos of His Kids… That Left Us Feeling Like We’ve Got Sand *Everywhere*
Life is beachy keen for the actor’s family.
Can’t get away to the shore this summer? Not to worry — Jason Thompson has us covered. Earlier this week, the Young & Restless Emmy winner shared to Instagram a series of photos that made us feel like we’d just spent a day at the beach.
In them are the actor and wife Paloma’s two kids, Bowie Banjo, 6, and Rome Coco, 4, having a grand old time. As cute as the pics are, though, our favorite bit is the video in which Bowie shakes out his hair in rather spectacular fashion — and in artful slo-mo, too. Nice camerawork, Dad! (You can review Bowie’s whole life in pictures here.)
No doubt, Thompson, who left his General Hospital role of Patrick to become Young & Restless’ Billy in 2016, was due for a break, considering the drama that never ceases to swirl around his character. Currently, Billy is playing with fire by working with old flame Chelsea on his podcast in hopes of injecting a little back-and-forth energy into it.
Of course, what Lily’s beau may be forgetting is that Chelsea isn’t always the portrait of stability. It wasn’t that long ago that she framed Adam for poisoning Rey. And she appeared to be well on her way toward obsessing over Sharon’s husband when he met his untimely demise.
