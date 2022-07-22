Credit: Franco OrigliaGetty Images

This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.

Though a pilot commitment had been received last September, Hartley had still been involved in wrapping up the sixth and final season of NBC’s This Is Us, which sent his new project toward an off-season premiere. Writer Ben Winters replaced Michael Cooney this past spring and after his script was sent off to the network last week, the powers that be were very pleased, which in turn landed the drama a quick pilot order.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said upon announcement of the project. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story… Colter is going to kick some serious ass and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

So, what can we expect from his new character? Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who fights to deal with his fractured family, roams the country as a “reward seeker” and lends his expert tracking skills to help individuals, as well as law enforcement, solve various mysteries.

We can’t wait to see Hartley back in primetime! Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comment section.

