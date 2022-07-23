Credit: CBS screenshot

Chance’s call concerns an eavesdropping Sharon.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 25 – 29, Summer questions Phyllis’ motives. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Sharon and Noah recently had a heart-to-heart about relationships, and she assured him that a relationship doesn’t have to be filled with conflict, and she’d like to see him with someone kind. Noah responded, “Like what you had with Rey?” Next week, Sharon overhears Chance on the phone saying, “An accident? Is anybody hurt?” Will what she hears trigger Sharon?

Hoping to give Diane the benefit of the doubt, and a sense of direction, Kyle hired her at Marchetti and gave her a PR position. Ashley, Nikki, and Phyllis then banded together to try and get Diane out of their lives, and Genoa City, altogether after Diane told Phyllis to get used to her being a permanent fixture in town. In a preview of what is to come, Summer asks Phyllis, “How much of this sudden interest in working at Marchetti is because Kyle just hired Diane?” Is this a case of keeping your friends close, and your enemies closer?

After visiting Ashland, Adam warned his sister that her ex wasn’t out for revenge against Newman Enterprises, nor trying to maneuver a corporate takeover, he was out for blood. He warns his sister that Locke, who trashed his suite, has gone over the edge. Later Victoria discovered Ashland lurking outside her house. She let him in to talk, once he agreed to leave her alone for good.

As her phone rang several times during their conversation, Victoria informed Ashland it was over between them and there was nothing left to fight for. He replied, “There’s only one way you’re going to be done with me, I see that now. Only one way to end this…” Meanwhile, Nick arrived and began banging on Victoria’s door…

Coming up, as Victoria’s phone continues to ring, she tells Ashland it’s her security detail and that they check in with her every 15 minutes so if she doesn’t answer, they’re going to be there. Ashland, looking menacing, replies, “Well then, we’re going to have to make this quick!”

Could this be the final showdown between Ashland and Victoria? If so, how do you think it will end?

