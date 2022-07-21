Credit: CBS

A relationship filled with happiness, sadness and so many different stories.

It’s been well over a year since Tyler Johnson left daytime behind and if you miss seeing his former Genoa City character Theo on The Young and the Restless we have some good news for you. He may not be returning to the CBS soap but fans will get the chance to see him starring as Conrad, opposite Bonnie Piesse as Molly, in the new film My Favorite Girlfriend, which is set to be released on Tuesday, August 9.

So, what will viewers have to look forward to in Johnson’s latest project? They will be taken on a journey as Conrad meets “the girl that is just right” — one who has multiple personalities, including Vanessa, Sarah, Silk and a few more.

Of the movie, Johnson shared, “So grateful. The talent that is attached to this project is humbling,” then went on to convey to director and writer Amanda Raymond, “I will be forever grateful for the opportunity.” He also wanted his co-star Piesse to know that her talent knows no bounds. To close out his post, Johnson thanked Saban Films and everyone involved and expressed, “You made a dream of mine come true.”

If you want to take a closer look into the love story — or stories — surrounding their adventure, watch the movie trailer, where Conrad tells his friend, “She’s like a rollercoaster… There’s just so much about her that I don’t know.”

Now that we’ve learned a bit about Conrad and Molly’s relationship, take a look at our gallery below filled with photos of Young & Restless couples that are together, apart and everything in between.

