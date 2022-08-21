Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

On August 21, 2021, a daytime star and her husband welcomed their first child.

Today, The Young and the Restless actress and her husband Matt Katrosar will be celebrating the first birthday of their son Caden and to mark the milestone we are taking a look back at his many adorable firsts.

Welcome to the World

Following Caden’s birth, Egan posted a few precious photos of her first child simply captioned, “Hello, world,” which included him wrapped in a blanket, holding his mommy’s finger and sleeping the day away. Oh, the life of a newborn.

Happy Birthday, Mom

On September 28, 2021, the daytime fave, who shared a pic of her and Caden looking cool in sunglasses and celebrating her birthday, stated, “This is 40.”

Time With Dad

We can’t forget about Caden’s daddy… Here’s a sweet shot of Katrosar holding his boy close to his chest as the two gazed into the camera.

A trip to the Pumpkin Patch

When October rolled around, the family posed for their first “obligatory pumpkin patch photo!” At the time of the pic, Egan reported that the day had been “going great so far!”

Ahoy, Matey

And with October comes Halloween and Caden was all dressed up as a pirate as Egan warned her husband that she was “only allowing this once” and explained that “Matt’s been a pirate every year since the 3rd grade.”

Family Halloween

Though she didn’t join her hubby and son as pirates, and was in a league of her own, the family set the memory in stone with another photo first.

Perfect in Plaid

With Caden dressed up in the most adorable plaid shirt, tan pants and newsboy hat, Egan expressed, “My love for my son, only matched by my love for Newsies.”

First Thanksgiving

On the heels of the previous photo came another holiday first where the actress shared how thankful she was while wishing her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving!”

First Christmas

And a series of pics came next for Caden’s first Christmas, including a family shot, a few solo acts for Caden and a peek at his very first ornament.

Kisses From Mom

This warmed our heart… Caden couldn’t hide his sweet smile as his mommy did the same while kissing his cheek.

All Smiles With Dad

And speaking of smiles… Propped against his daddy’s chest, Caden and his pop gave the camera their best as Egan shared one of her hubby’s firsts, “Someone ate avocado for the first time today! And Caden’s doing well too!”

Out — Literally — with Mom

Egan took her boy out to see a friend and though the goings-on around him left Caden falling fast asleep, it didn’t stop his mommy from having a good time — even if her friend had to lend a helping hand.

Happy Birthday, Pops

To celebrate his daddy’s birthday, Caden smiled for the camera as Egan shared a special message for her husband, “You’re the best friend, husband, and now dad I could ever imagine. So grateful to go through life with you. Thanks for making me laugh every day. Even when you’re mostly making fun of me. I love you!”

Picking Sides

There’s no question who this duo is rooting for… but for those who aren’t into sports, Egan and Caden are clearly fans of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team.

First Easter

The couple’s little man got all dolled up for his first Easter in a blue and white shirt, complete with a yellow bowtie, tan pants and straw hat to match.

All Dressed Up

It appears that bowties are his thing, as Caden is once again decked out in a red one, along with mom and dad who were all dressed up right along with him.

Meeting the Extended Family

And Egan and her hubby had fun with Caden during a trip to Cape Cod, Massachusetts for her family reunion. “So beautiful, so fun, aunts, uncles, cousins, the parents, brothers, husband, baby, Cape Cod, downtown Boston, the aquarium, Swan boat, all the things!” she stated. “A lot of laughs. And a lot of clam chowder.”

Happy 1st

On his big day to celebrate one year, Egan sent Caden a special birthday message, “You are such a gift from God and a miracle and we love you so much! You are the happiest little boy, you love peaches and blueberries, and already have the best sense of humor. Dad really wants you to be a lefty but no pressure.”

Now that we’ve had a look back at Caden’s first year, join us as we wish him a very happy birthday!

