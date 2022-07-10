Credit: CBS screenshot

Adam is sick of being the black sheep of his family.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 11 – 15, Adam turns to his family’s enemy for help. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Last week, Victoria returned to Genoa City triumphant. Not only did she manage to get Ashland out of her life for good, or so she thinks, she even was able to get back the money he was paid off by her family to leave town.

Victor was proud of her daughter, who revealed she had big plans for Newman Enterprises, which she hoped included Nick returning to the family business. Adam meanwhile realized he was likely out as CEO, a position he was just given by his father.

This week, Adam vents to Sally that no one else knows what it’s like to be the Newman black sheep. As Victor, Nikki, Nick and Victoria toast Nick’s return to the company, Adam seethes that he’s been kicked out of the top spot of the empire yet again. He warns Sally that things are about to get ugly.

Adam meets with Ashland and reveals he wants to take down Victoria and hurt his father. Ashland feels Adam wants the same thing that he does. Adam responds, “To see our enemies taken down? Where do we start?”

What do you think fans? Will Ashland and Adam be able to bring down Victoria and her family? Or is demonizing Adam and pitting him against his family once again getting tiresome?

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube