Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Unloads on a ‘Downright Obscene’ Tradition

The actor wasn’t the only one upset by the contest, either. Animal advocates rushed the stage at the event in protest of Nathan’s pork supplier, Smithfield, which has faced allegations of animal cruelty, worker abuse and pollution.

Another follower said that Victor’s portrayer had made her see the contest in a new light. “You’re seriously so right.” In response, Braeden tweeted, “I mean, that’s a fraternity prank! But on national TV?”

When one of the Young & Restless star’s followers suggested that he lighten up, he challenged her to view the spectacle through a different lens. How is such gluttony acceptable to watch, much less enjoyable, when as he pointed out, “thousands in proximity don’t know where to get their next meal from!”

I’m sorry, but this “hot dog eating contest” should NOT get one second of mention on the news! Do they know how many millions in OUR COUNTRY go to bed hungry?? It’s downright OBSCENE!!

The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held on July 4 left Eric Braeden feeling sick to his stomach. “I’m sorry,” he tweeted, “but this ‘hot dog eating contest’ should not get one second of mention on the news!

1 / 11 <p>In 1982, Victor Newman was in a funk, having demolished his first marriage by cheating like doing so had been in his wedding vows and going so far as to imprison the man that he’d believed was his missus’ lover. (Rats, anyone?) But buddy Douglas Austin, aka the Colonel, knew just how to raise his, um, spirits. He took his forlorn friend to the seedy side of Genoa City, where he became instantly smitten with the Bayou’s main attraction: the very young, very beautiful Nikki Reed.</p>

2 / 11 <p>As soon as he’d taken in Nikki, Victor set about playing Henry Higgins to her Eliza Doolittle and transforming her from a wild child into a sophisticated lady. And just as surely as the rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain, Victor followed in the professor’s footsteps and grew accustomed to his protege’s face. But even after they surrendered to temptation and made love, he insisted that it had been a mistake and pushed her down the aisle toward the more age-appropriate Kevin Bancroft.</p>

3 / 11 <p>As you’d imagine, Nikki’s marriage to Kevin didn’t last a whole lot longer than a can of hairspray in the ’80s. It turned out that he hadn’t even fathered Victoria (so thank goodness they hadn’t named her Kevina!). Once Victor finally admitted that he loved Nikki, all he had to do was rescue her from madman Rick Daros and save her from his obsessed secretary Eve Howard, and they were able to tie the knot in a ceremony lavish enough to rival Luke and Laura’s. (No Forrester living room nuptials for these two!)</p>

4 / 11 <p>Despite Victor and Nikki’s smoldering passion, their honeymoon was short-lived, owing to his newfound fixation with Ashley Abbott, the sister of his archenemy, Jack. Victor was even ready to leave his wife for “the other woman” when Nikki came down with the kind of “terminal” illness from which one recovers. Not that she let Victor in on that fact. Heck, she might have gotten away with the whole thing after their night of goodbye sex left her pregnant with son Nick. But she just <em>had</em> to blab to Leanna Love that Ashley had aborted Victor’s baby.</p>

5 / 11 <p>While Victor slipped a wedding band on Ashley’s finger, Nikki tied the knot with Jack — a master stroke, if ever there was one. Insane with jealousy, her ex offered to return Jabot Cosmetics to Jack and his family if only he’d give his bride the heave-ho. From there, the Newmans began trying to see which of them could drive the other crazier by taking as lovers and spouses a dizzying array of also-rans who’d never come close to inspiring the great love that Victor and Nikki had shared.</p>

6 / 11 <p>In 2002, Victor took a walk down Memory Lane, visiting his old flames in order to reach the same conclusion that viewers had long ago: Nikki was the one and only one for him. So at last, they remarried, promising that this time would be different. This time they’d make it work. This time, they’d… aw, crap. This time, they’d split up like every time before, only it would be worse: He’d go on to marry Victoria’s pal, the very young Sabrina Costelana, and Nikki’d get hitched to sleazebag David Chow.</p>

7 / 11 <p>After scheme queen Diane Jenkins was “murdered,” Victor and Nikki each confessed to the crime in order to protect the other. (Ha — if they’d only had any clue that in 2022, the vixen who’d played both The Mustache and Jack would be revealed to be alive and well.) To further protect his true love, Victor pushed Nikki away, going so far as to pop the question to sometime daughter-in-law Sharon. Hey, it worked — Nikki saw shades of red that she hadn’t previously known existed!</p>

8 / 11 <p>Nikki was kinda-sorta on the fence about remarrying Jack… until Victor revealed that he and Sharon had rolled the dice and gotten married in Vegas. Equal parts angry and hurt, Nikki said “I do” to Jack so fast that he couldn’t even be sure he’d heard the words. Do we really have to tell you that both of these ill-advised unions went bust? ’Cause boy, did they — and quickly, too. We’ve seen commercials that lasted longer than these marriages!</p>

9 / 11 <p>When the Newman ranch burned down, Victor and Nikki were reminded of what’s truly important in life. Man, he loved that chair. Just kidding — it was their bond that deserved to be cherished. And what better way to respect their relationship than by getting married yet again… and then watching that relationship devolve into bitterness and resentment. What can we say? It’s kinda their go-to. At least they always got their steps in, what with all the walking out on one another that they did!</p>

10 / 11 <p>In 2017, Victor and Nikki renewed their vows, which by then they must have had memorized. But there was a twist. This go-round, they didn’t mean a word; it was all for show. They’d decided to have an open marriage so that he could chase after Ashley, as he was wont to do, and Nikki could amuse herself with young hottie Arturo Rosales. Only when Victor was attacked by former son-in-law J.T. Hellstrom did the couple decide to get serious and make their own romance their priority.</p>