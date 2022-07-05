Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Unloads on a ‘Downright Obscene’ Tradition
On the Fourth of July, the Emmy winner served food for thought.
The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held on July 4 left Eric Braeden feeling sick to his stomach. “I’m sorry,” he tweeted, “but this ‘hot dog eating contest’ should not get one second of mention on the news!
“Do they know how many millions in our country go to bed hungry?” he added. “It’s downright obscene!”
When one of the Young & Restless star’s followers suggested that he lighten up, he challenged her to view the spectacle through a different lens. How is such gluttony acceptable to watch, much less enjoyable, when as he pointed out, “thousands in proximity don’t know where to get their next meal from!”
Another follower said that Victor’s portrayer had made her see the contest in a new light. “You’re seriously so right.” In response, Braeden tweeted, “I mean, that’s a fraternity prank! But on national TV?”
The actor wasn’t the only one upset by the contest, either. Animal advocates rushed the stage at the event in protest of Nathan’s pork supplier, Smithfield, which has faced allegations of animal cruelty, worker abuse and pollution.
