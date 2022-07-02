Young & Restless’ Amelia Heinle Offers a Sweet Glimpse of the Moments ‘I’ll Never Forget’
Sometimes little things mean a lot.
As fans of The Young and the Restless were delighting in Victoria’s plot to empty Ashland’s wallet, Amelia Heinle pressed “pause” on June 30 to offer up a little peek at her life backstage. All it is is a clip of her getting her face done by makeup artist extraordinaire Patti Denney. But there’s more to the simple video than meets the eye.
“I’ll never forget these moments,” she said, adding the hashtag “friends.”
Understandable. She and Denney go together like mascara and lipstick. In fact, on the makeup artist’s birthday this past, the two of them had a blast engaging in a playful “lip sync battle.” First, they teamed up to channel Eminem (the rapper, not the candy).
Then — shades of Schitt’s Creek and David’s olive branch to Patrick — Heinle and Denney put their own spin on Tina Turner’s “The Best.”
But our favorite clip just might be the one in which the backstage buddies channel Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler from Gone With the Wind.
But our favorite clip just might be the one in which the backstage buddies channel Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler from Gone With the Wind.