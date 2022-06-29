Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Believe it or not, she’d been planning to be a lawyer like Amanda!

Still aglow from her Daytime Emmy win, The Young and the Restless’ Mishael Morgan stopped by The Talk to discuss the triumph that she says “means everything. It means that the hard work has paid off.”

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Amanda’s portrayer is well aware of the significance of her history-making victory. She is the first Black star to score the statuette for Outstanding Lead Actress. “When I was a kid, my dad always told me that you need to be 10 times better because you’re Black,” she recalls, “just to be seen as equal. And I hope this step forward shows that we can be equal. We’re getting to a place where more of us can just be our best, and that’s enough.”

After watching Morgan’s work as Amanda — and before her, as ill-fated twin sister Hilary — it’s hard to imagine her being anything but an actress. But “when I was a little girl, I was an immigrant, and that means that you need to pick a job and a dream that is stable,” she notes. “I was going to be an attorney. And God intervened, and I decided to become an actor.”

At the time, Morgan was confused. “I didn’t understand why,” she admits, “and then I really, truly think it’s because storytellers, they have a way of impacting and changing and influencing the world so much faster — sometimes even faster than politics. We hope we can make some things change back very, very soon.”

