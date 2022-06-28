Credit: John Paschal/JPI

When life hands you lemons, sip lemonade by the pool!

The Daytime Emmys were back! For the first time since the pandemic began, this year’s 49th Annual Daytime Emmys were live and in person — but while the awards were done with COVID, that didn’t mean COVID was done with the awards! Just ask Young & Restless‘ Melissa Ordway, who ended up contracting the virus after spending some time in Monaco for the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

So while she made it to those awards, Ordway didn’t get to attend the ones in her own back yard — even though she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress! Still, that didn’t keep her from getting glammed up for the evening.

Nor did it stop her from having an amazing weekend in her actual back yard! When all was said and done, Ordway took to Instagram to share a musical compilation of her quarantine adventures with the family. And honestly, we’re kind of jealous. We didn’t have that much fun and we weren’t stuck in quarantine!

“Thank God for some sunshine, Vitamin D, Instacart, Postmates and my sweet family,” she wrote. “We had a quarantined weekend filled with lots of swimming and fun.”

Check out the video below, but try to keep the envy down to a minimum.

Dancing with her girls, diving into the pool, playing cornhole with hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and even getting a little mini golf in — the family did it all over the weekend, dogs and all! We guess nothing cures your ills like a little sunshine.

After it was all over, she shared, “The best part… everyone’s feeling great!”

We’re glad the Young & Restless star is making it through quarantine without complications and this COVID saga didn’t take a dark turn. Here’s to making the Emmy’s next year! May the pandemic finally be a thing of the past.

